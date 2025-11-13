ICS holds lunch with the community to talk about available programs

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Institute of Community Services, better known as ICS, has been around for decades, but not everybody knows what they do.

ICS is best known for the Head Start early education programs it operates.

It also provides health and mental health screenings and resources, and family support and resources.

Today in Crawford, representatives from the organization met with community and faith leaders to tell them more about the programs available in the area.

They also informed them about some of the challenges they are facing.

ICS and Head Start in particular face challenges on two fronts: potentially deep Federal funding cuts and a drop in enrollment due to increased public Pre-K and K-4 programs.

Local leaders said the program is still a vital need in the area.

“There’s an important element in our community that we never need to overlook, and that’s early education. And Head Starts, ICS Head Starts, provide that opportunity. And we want to make sure the people in this community and others recognize that and support it,” said Lowndes Vice President Jeff Smith.

ICS representatives from Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha Counties were on hand today.

