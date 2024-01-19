Icy roads get the best of an ambulance, 18-wheeler, and other vehicles

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Local and state law enforcement agencies are urging you to avoid some roads and limit driving the rest of the week.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Troop F of the Mississippi Highway Patrol posted some photos on their social media pages, highlighting just how dangerous and icy some streets are.

Images captured an ambulance and another vehicle that made its way into a ditch on Highway 9 and 9 West.

An 18-wheeler even struggled to stay on the road.

Crews are working to mitigate the issue but the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports that dangerously cold temperatures will be the theme until possibly Sunday.