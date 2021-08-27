Ida headed to the Gulf, impacts likely early next week

SUMMARY: The overall weather pattern stays fairly quiet locally the next few days, but the tropics are quite the opposite. Ida will move into the Gulf this weekend, becoming a hurricane and possibly a major hurricane before landfall late Sunday along the Louisiana coast.

FRIDAY: Like previous days, rain chances will remain quite isolated in the afternoon and evening hours as most places will stay dry. Expect highs near 90 degrees.

WEEKEND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with a few showers possible each afternoon. Highs will hold near 90 degrees Saturday but could fall into the 80s Sunday thanks to increased cloud cover.

MONDAY: Conditions will deteriorate through the day as heavy rain and gusty winds develop with the center of Ida moving inland. Even though the storm will be weakening, the current track places most of the WCBI viewing area in the right-front quadrant of the storm, suggesting a tornado threat with spiral bands wrapping into the center.

MONDAY NIGHT: This could be when the worst of the weather moves through the region. Exact details with impacts still need to be ironed out, so stay tuned for the latest.

TUESDAY: Lingering heavy rain and gusty winds are possible, but conditions should gradually improve through the day as the center of Ida pulls away to the northeast.

WEDNESDAY: The center of Ida should be well east of Mississippi, so expect a return to a much quieter and sunnier weather pattern.