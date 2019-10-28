Identity theft investigation leads to two arrests in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen mail, identity theft and altering checks investigation led to over a dozen charges between two people in Prentiss County.

Katie Butler, 27, of Booneville, was charged with eight counts of fraudulently obtaining services, two counts of credit card fraud, four counts of forgery, two counts of uttering forgery, two counts of false pretense, and burglary of a commercial building.

- Advertisement -

Butler also has felony warrants out of Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Her bond was set at $270,000.

Nathan O’Daniel, 29, of Florence, Alabama, was charged with burglary of a building and conspiracy to commit a crime.

O’Daniel’s bond was set at $135,000.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said additional charges are possible once the case is presented to a Grand Jury.