If Ford testifies against Kavanaugh, will it be a repeat of Anita Hill hearing?

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford is outlining her conditions for testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. New York Times investigative reporter and CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the lessons learned from the Anita Hill hearing in 1991 against Clarence Thomas. Kantor co-wrote the first story about sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, which fueled the Me Too movement.