If you have a warrant or owe a fine in Baldwyn, you’re getting a “second chance”

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have unpaid fines or outstanding misdemeanor warrants in Baldwyn, the city is giving you a “second chance” to settle up.

The Baldwyn Police Department and Municipal Court are offering a one-time opportunity for those individuals to resolve their cases without having to worry about being detained.

The “Second Chance” event is being held April 24th.

There will be two sessions.

The first will be from 10 AM until Noon. The second will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

You must notify the court of your intent to attend and which time slot you prefer no later than Monday, April 20th.

That number is 662 – 365-1041

People will be allowed to make payments toward outstanding fines or establish new payment plans.

If you are unsure about your fine or warrant status, you can also call the Baldwyn Police Department at 662-365-1047.