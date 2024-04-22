IHL approves creation of new area of study at MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Women’s role in leadership and academic development will be the focus of a new area of study at Mississippi University for Women.

The state Institutions of Higher Learning approved the creation of a new Women’s College.

President Nora Miller said this college will honor the school’s founded and continued mission.

MUW was founded in 1884 as the first public college for women in the United States.

Now, the university will offer scholarships to students to become 1884 Scholars and Fellows.

They will be required to take courses that explore women’s roles and leadership.

Those students will also receive recognition at their commencement and on their academic transcript.

