Immigrant family arrests surge to all-time high in September, DHS says

A recent surge in migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico caused agitation at the White House this week and reportedly led to a heated shouting match between two of the president’s top advisers. Arrests of migrant families have been surging since the end of the family separation policy with nearly 17,000 in September. The Department of Homeland Security says that’s the most on record for any month – and an 80 percent increase from July. Mireya Villarreal reports.