Impeachment updates: Biden defends himself from Trump attacks

“He did not do a single thing wrong.” Joe Biden on his son’s business ties in Ukraine

The latest news on the impeachment inquiry

Former Vice President Joe Biden told “60 Minutes” his son Hunter did nothing wrong by taking a seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

On the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Washington— Former Vice President Joe Biden defended himself from President Trump’s attacks in an interview with “60 Minutes” on Sunday, saying his son “did not do a single thing wrong” by accepting a seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while the elder Biden was in office.

“I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my sons’ or daughter’s. And I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it and they have to make their own judgments,” Biden said.

Biden also chided Mr. Trump for his own children’s activities while in office. If elected, he said, his children “are not going to have offices in the White House” or attend Cabinet meetings.

“It’s just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you’re doing is for them. For them,” Biden said.

Mr. Trump’s eagerness to get Ukraine to investigate Burisma, the energy company that employed Hunter Biden, is at the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry in the House. The president urged the president of Ukraine to look into the Bidens on the two leaders’ now-infamous July 25 phone call.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are preparing for a slew of closed-door depositions with witnesses this week, including the first with a member of the White House staff. Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official whose work includes U.S. policy toward Ukraine, is set to be deposed on Thursday.

A former White House official, Charles Kupperman, planned to defy a subpoena to appear before the House committees leading the impeachment probe for a deposition Monday morning, according to his attorney.