Improvements coming to community gym

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are working to keep some city buildings in top shape.

Improvements are coming to the East Columbus Gym.

“I feel that it’s an outlet for all the youth and young people in Ward 2, and it gives them something to do to keep them off the street and to keep them active throughout the holiday season,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Roderick Smith.

During a work session on Tuesday, city officials discussed installing a new roof on the building.

Ward 2 City Councilman Roderick Smith said the new roof will have a long-term benefit for the community.

“It will give them a safer playing atmosphere because the court is bulking up from the water damage up under the floor,” said Smith.

City officials said recent storms caused damage to the roof.

Nathan Katona, the Director of the Building Department, presented the bids for the roof installation at the work session.

He’s looking forward to the improvements being made to the gym.

“If the council approves it, the consent agenda, we will notify the winner and get them on the schedule. We’d coordinate with the gym to make sure we’re either not interrupting schedules or as minimal as possible and get it done,” said Katona.

Katona said a TPO overlay system will used by the contractors to install the new roof.

He said the material gives them a 15-year warranty.

Work will also be done to the roof of the Farmer’s market annex with another contractor.

“It’s a much smaller job. It’s just asphalt shingles,” said Katona.

Katona said the gym’s roof repairs had to go through insurance since it involved storm damage.

“I just want them to have something they can enjoy and take pride in,” said Smith.

Even if the bids are approved at next week’s city council meeting, Katona said it may take months for the repairs to be done.

Katona also discussed work being done to the Columbus Police Department’s roof in the future.

