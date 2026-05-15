In China summit, Trump touts “fantastic trade deals” with Xi as nations try to stabilize relationship

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that President Trump said Friday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping made some “fantastic trade deals” and shared a desire to end the U.S.-Iran conflict during this week’s summit in Beijing, as both countries look to claim the visit as a win — and aim to keep their relationship on a stable footing after last year’s trade war. But it remains to be seen whether the U.S. president had any influence on Xi on the topics of Taiwan or the release of political prisoners held by China.

The leaders of the two superpowers held a bilateral meeting at China’s seat of power — the Zhongnanhai Garden compound — late Friday morning local time, before Mr. Trump boarded Air Force One and began flying back to Washington. Mr. Trump and Xi met for tea and walked around the centuries-old gardens, mostly out of earshot of reporters, and ate a lunch that featured seafood dishes, kung pao chicken and scallops, beef and mushrooms, stewed beef buns and dumplings.

In brief remarks in front of cameras before lunch, Mr. Trump called the trip an “incredible visit” and said “a lot of good has come of it.” Earlier, he said China had agreed to buy American planes and agricultural products. It’s unclear how close the two countries are to reaching any broader deals, including setting up a U.S.-China “Board of Trade,” which was floated by some Trump administration officials.

“Beyond the warm words, though, little has been said about any concrete agreements. And what has been reported so far has been modest in scale,” analysts with Capital Economics said Friday in a report.

Perhaps surprisingly, Mr. Trump said he and Xi did not discuss tariffs, despite the trade war that dominated the two countries’ relationship in 2025.

Mr. Trump said the two leaders “feel very similar on Iran,” and noted that both countries want the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint that 20% of the world’s oil usually travels through — to be reopened.

But no breakthroughs were made on Taiwan or on political prisoners in China, according to Mr. Trump’s comments to reporters aboard Air Force One. Human rights and democracy advocates are concerned that if Beijing retakes control of Taiwan without protest the consequences would be detrimental to not only Taiwan, but to U.S. relationships with other allies around the globe. China wants the U.S. to stop weapons sales to Taiwan. But the U.S. president told reporters he made “no commitment either way” and will “make a determination over the next fairly short period.”

Mr. Trump said Xi is giving serious consideration to the imprisoned former media tycoon Jimmy Lai, but called that situation a “tough one” for Xi. Lai was taken prisoner for his political activism and journalism. In speaking with reporters, Mr. Trump made no explicit defense of Lai or call for his release. Earlier in the week, in fact, Mr. Trump told reporters Lai “caused a lot of bedlam.”

The U.S. president said Xi is expected to visit the U.S. in September.

“The relationship is a very strong one, and we’ve really done some wonderful things,” Mr. Trump said.

Xi called their meetings “historic” and a “landmark” and said they “reached important common understandings on maintaining stable economic and trade ties, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, and properly addressing each other’s concerns,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The two sides “also exchanged views on some regional hotspot issues,” Xinhua noted.

The two presidents previously met in a closed-door session on Thursday that lasted roughly two hours and 15 minutes. Mr. Trump characterized that meeting as “great.”

Mr. Trump told Fox News after Thursday’s formal meeting that Xi said he’s not going to give any military equipment to Iran, which the U.S. president called a “big statement.” It remains to be seen if Xi follows through. Mr. Trump also told Fox News that Xi wants to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since the U.S.’s war with Iran began in late February. China is Iran’s biggest oil customer.

On trade, Mr. Trump told Fox News on Thursday that China had agreed to buy American oil, soybeans and Boeing jets. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on CNBC the U.S. and China have also discussed forming a “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment” to oversee commerce between the two countries.

Both countries are looking to stabilize their economic relationship after last year’s trade war, which briefly saw the two countries impose tariffs of over 100%. It’s not clear whether the U.S. and China are on track to strike a comprehensive trade agreement, but the Trump administration has pushed for Chinese commitments to buy U.S. goods, and the U.S. is looking to preserve American access to Chinese rare earth minerals.

A number of top business executives joined the president’s visit. Asked how the meetings had gone, Tesla’s Elon Musk said the talks were “wonderful” and they achieved “many good things.” Apple’s Tim Cook gave the press a thumbs up sign.

According to Chinese state media, Xi warned Mr. Trump in Thursday’s meeting of possible “clashes and even conflicts” if the Taiwan issue isn’t “handled properly.” Taiwan is central to China’s interests, as it vows to retake control of the island and refuses to rule out using military force to accomplish that goal. The U.S. has opposed any unilateral change to Taiwan’s status, and has provided billions in military support to the island, but has a policy of not stating outright whether it would come to Taiwan’s defense if it is invaded by China.

A regional source confirmed to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan that China brought up Taiwan in Thursday’s talks. The U.S. then acknowledged Beijing’s position and repeated Washington’s view, and the conversation moved on to the next topic. A senior administration official told CBS News’ Sara Cook that both sides reiterated their long-stated stance on the issue and everyone understands each other’s position.

The U.S. president had planned to visit China earlier this spring, but cited the war with Iran for postponing.

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