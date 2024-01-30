‘In Our Nation’: Annunciation Catholic School celebrates veterans

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Patriotism was on display in Columbus. Annunciation Catholic School hosted its “In Our Nation” program.

As part of the nationwide celebration of Catholic Schools Week, Annunciation honored area veterans and welcomed them to campus.

The program included patriotic music and presentations from the students.

The featured speakers were retired Air Force pilot, Johnny Sherrill, who now serves as an instructor at Columbus Air Force Base, and his wife Rachel, who is a psychologist.

During Catholic Schools Weeks, campuses across the country take time to celebrate, their communities, their students, and the nation.

