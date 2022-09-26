In-person and mail-in absentee ballots now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Secretary of State’s Office announced Mississippians can now cast their in-person and mail-in absentee ballots for the November general and special elections.

The ballot will be provided upon request from your local circuit clerk.

You can also check your availability through your circuit clerk.

If you cannot make it to your circuit clerk during the weekdays, Saturday in-person absentee voting will take place on October 29th, and November 5th.

Mississippians must be registered to vote by October 10th in order to vote.

Below is the contact information for registration and election questions provided by Michael Watson’s Secretary of State’s Office.

For voter registration or elections questions, contact ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.

You can also go to yallvote.ms for frequently asked questions.

