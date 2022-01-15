In Starkville, more arrests are made in connection to child’s death

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police make 4 arrests in connection to the shooting death of 9-year-old Lasang Kemp.

Officers served several search warrants in Starkville Friday.

They also netted 3 people they think are related to that murder case.

25-year-old Angelica Robinson is charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact of Murder” and 6 Counts of “Accessory After the fact of Aggravated Assault. Her bond is set at 210 thousand dollars.

35-year-old Walter DeLoach is charged with 1 count of Accessory After the Fact of Murder and 6 counts of Accessory After the fact of Aggravated Assault, as well as 1 count of Possession of Marijuana. His bond has not been set.

34-year-old Jazzerine Peter Hart is charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact of Murder, six counts of Accessory After the Fact of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

His bond is not set.

And 40-year old Jessica Hemphill faces 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Her bond has not been set.

The investigation is still ongoing.

SPD has served over 60 warrants in connection with this case, so far.