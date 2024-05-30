In the newsroom: WCBI’s Aundrea Self shares behind-the-scenes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You know her from WCBI News and MidMorning with Aundrea.

WCBI’s Aundrea Self shared behind-the-scenes details from the newsroom with the Columbus Exchange Club.

During the lunch meeting, Self talked about her own journey in broadcasting from radio disc jockey to TV news internship, to reporter then news anchor, and host.

She also provided guests with details on the newsgathering process and editorial decisions.

The Exchange Club meets each week at Lion Hills.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X