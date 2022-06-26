Increased Rain Chances through Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances arrive Sunday Evening and linger through next week

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing through the afternoon with high temps reaching the upper 90s. T-storms likely to develop by the evening hours. Overnight lows will be near 72.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. High temperatures will settle in the upper 80s with lower humidity making it feel quite nice. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s as cooler, drier air follows the cold front and relieves us from the heat.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances linger, highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with clouds ruling overhead.

Nice to have a break from the blistering sun and sweltering temperatures!