Increasing clouds ahead of rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold tonight, but highs are going to be on a gradual climb through Monday. Showers are back in the forecast beginning Saturday afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold again tonight. Most of the corner should expect temperatures in the low to middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Give yourself a little bit of extra time in the morning to defrost and warm up your car before hitting the road. Clouds are likely to thicken up a bit at times through the day, with random sun breaks through the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s, lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Thanks to continued dry air, Saturday morning looks to stay dry but cloudy. Gradual moisture will return and there should be some widespread showers by afternoon. Periods of light to moderate rain will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Highs both days should be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Occasional rounds of rain are likely to continue in the forecast through at least Monday, where temperatures could be teasing the lower 70s. Temperatures should still stay above average through Tue/Wed as well.