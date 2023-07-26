Increasingly hot, mostly dry days continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue staying a bit above average over the next week or so. Mostly dry weather will stick around as well.

WEDNESDAY: A rogue shower or two is possible northwest of the Trace through the morning, but most stay dry. Any early clouds will clear into midday sun followed by fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs should reach 93-96°.

THURSDAY: A similar chance exists for a rogue shower, but confidence remains low enough to keep any official rain chance under 10%. The main story will continue to be the heat – highs remain in the middle 90s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Dry & hot weather continues as a broad ridge of high pressure extends from the southern Plains into the Atlantic. Afternoon highs remain in the mid to upper 90s. This ridge may break down slightly by Sunday, allowing for a few afternoon showers to develop.