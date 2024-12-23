Increasingly mild week, rain chances on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mornings will stay chilly through mid-week, but a stretch of mild to warm days sets in by late week and the weekend.

MONDAY: Keeping with nice weather from Sunday, lots of sunshine is in store for the day as highs reach the middle 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: One last freeze! Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s under a mostly fair sky.

CHRISTMAS EVE: The day starts off with sunshine, but clouds will slowly fill in by afternoon & evening. Highs will likely top out in the lower 60s!

CHRISTMAS DAY: We’re expecting a mostly overcast day with periods of rain likely, potentially starting in the morning hours. There may be a brief period of dry weather around daybreak, but rain is expected to fill in through the day. Temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Unsettled! A few more disturbances will likely move through the Mid-South region, bringing additional rain chances along the way. This is most likely on Friday and potentially again over the weekend. The weekend system will need to be monitored for severe weather potential, so stay tuned for updates!