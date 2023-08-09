Incumbent Pontotoc County Sheriff wins Republican Primary

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Incumbent Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask easily won the Republican Primary.

Mask received 5,476 votes, Chad Mills garnered 1,318 and Jay Allen received 1,057 during Tuesday’s election.

After the unofficial results were announced, Mask said he would continue to focus on fighting crime, especially the illegal drug trade. He said he is grateful for the continued support of voters.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve had, family, friends, employees. They’re not really employees; they’re family. Everyone helped out, worked, put up signs, and it’s been hot this summer,” said Mask.

Mask faces Independent candidate Jim Littlejohn in the November general election.

