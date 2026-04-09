Independence Arch, or so-called “Arc de Trump,” plans include taxpayer funds

Washington (CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, American taxpayers will help fund the construction of President Trump’s planned triumphal arch in Arlington, Virginia, according to the spending plan for the National Endowment for the Humanities released by the administration this week.

According to the endowment’s spending plan approved by the Office of Management and Budget in September, $2 million in special initiative funds and $13 million in matching funds “are reserved for the arch.” NEH, an independent federal agency, often funds projects through a combination of federal dollars and matching private contributions. NOTUS first reported that taxpayer funds are expected to be used for the arch.

It’s not yet clear what private funds may go toward Independence Arch, though the president previously indicated that leftover private funds from his White House ballroom addition could be used. The White House has not yet disclosed an estimated cost for the arch. The president has said the massive ballroom he’s building at the White House at a cost of $300 million to $400 million will be funded entirely by private donors, in contrast to the arch.

OMB and NEH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president says the arch will commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary, and he’s previously displayed a model in the Oval Office. The renderings and model show an arc resembling France’s Arc de Triomphe sitting across from the Lincoln Memorial on the Virginia side of the Potomac River by Washington, D.C. The president said he wants the arch to be the “biggest one of all” in the world, even though the proposed site is situated along a flight path for nearby Reagan National Airport.

“It’s the only city in the world that’s of great importance that doesn’t have a triumphal arc,” the president said in December. “… And this one is going to blow them all away. The one that people know mostly is the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. And we’re going to top it by I think a lot.”

When CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe asked the president in October whom the arch is for, he responded, “Me. Going to be beautiful.” After the president said the arch was for him, some nicknamed it the “Arc de Trump.”

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