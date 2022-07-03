Independence Day Forecast, What to Expect Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures gradually warming through the 90s next week. High-pressure returns keeping us fairly dry with afternoon rain and storm chances lingering. July 4th looking to be nice with a mix of sun and clouds and high temps near 93!

SUNDAY: Staying hot and humid with high temperatures reaching 91. May see a few scattered morning showers and perhaps an evening t-storm. Lows will be near 74.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Expecting a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies, a high near 93, and a slight chance of a shower or t-storm in some places. Overall, should be a very nice day to spend outside despite having to dodge a few showers!

NEXT WEEK: High-pressure begins to dominate the South bringing higher temperatures and just maybe some drier air. Dew-points seem to stay relatively warm which means higher humidity. Daytime highs will increase through the 90s with overnight lows resting in the mid to upper 70s.