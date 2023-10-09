Independent Gov. candidate withdraws, announces Presley endorsement

Gwendolyn Gray

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Democratic candidate for Governor picks up a major endorsement from a former rival. Independent candidate Gwendolyn Gray announced that she planned to withdraw from the race for Governor.

Gray is now endorsing the Democratic Party nominee Brandon Presley and in a statement said she was encouraging her supporters to vote for Presley.

Presley’s campaign released a statement saying he was honored to earn her support, and his campaign is focused on earning the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents across the state.

Gray and Presley will be making a joint appearance Tuesday in Starkville.

