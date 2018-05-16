Indictment handed down for owning an illegal distillery charge

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is indicted for allegedly possessing or owning an illegal distillery.

William Dean was arrested in July 2016.

Lowndes County deputies were called to a home about someone possibly stealing electricity.

The deputies found an extension cord going to an abandoned mobile home.

Investigators say someone unplugged the cord while deputies were there, and then they found the still inside the trailer.

Dean was charged several days later.

Mississippi Alcohol and Beverage Control also investigated the case.