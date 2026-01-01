Indoor playground to open in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An indoor playground is opening in Starkville just in time for chilly temperatures.

Kelsey Anderson is one of the seven owners of Playtopia.

“We wanted to create a fun, safe, engaging environment for the children in the community,” said Anderson.

The official opening is this weekend, but since last week, three two-hours sessions have been available each day.

“It’s been great. Check in was really easy. Check in took just a few seconds. We came in and started playing immediately. He was able to climb on everything. We were able to go up through everything and play with everything. So, it’s been really nice,” said Hannah Harris, a parent at Playtopia.

Anderson said the idea for the playground came years ago, but it wasn’t until last year that they were able to order equipment.

The installation took two to three months this fall.

She says they wanted to give the community a versatile option for family fun.

“We have great parks located in this area. My children have also enjoyed those parks. However, this is more of an indoor environment that kids can enjoy year-round,” said

Playtopia was designed with children 12 and under in mind.

Obstacle courses, ball pits and slides are just a few of the activities available.

Some children already have favorites like “the ball Pit,” said Arley Rhodes.

“I like all the swings and that unicorn thing that’s spinning around and other things that are so big and the spinning slide,” said Adaleigh Tabor.

There is also a play area for toddlers and below.

Parents are looking forward to the official opening.

“I think the whole community will benefit from it. There’s something for little kids, big kids. I think everyone will like it,” said Harris.

Playtopia is closed Sundays for private party rentals and closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.

The playground opens officially Saturday at 10 a.m.

For prices and more information, you can find Playtopia of Starkville on Facebook.

