Industry leaders come together for luncheon

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – Industry leaders from all over the area gathered at East Mississippi Community College for a long time tradition.

It was the 29th annual Industry Appreciation luncheon.

- Advertisement -

Each year the EMCC Manufacturing Technology and Engineering Division invite area business representatives along with a local, state, and federal elected leaders, to let them know how much they’re appreciated.

The more than 275 guests in attendance, enjoyed lunch and listening to how much their partnerships help push Mississippi Industry forward.