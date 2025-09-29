Infant dies from pertussis in Jackson, MSDH reports

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi infant has died of pertussis.

The Mississippi State Department of Health does not provide details, such as name, gender, or location, but did say the child was less than two months old and not yet eligible for the DTaP vaccine.

So far this year, there have been 115 reported cases of Pertussis, more commonly known as Whooping Cough. That’s more than twice the number of cases for all of 2024, when 49 cases were reported.

This most recent death is the third pediatric pertussis case since 2008.

The Department of Health recommends the DTaP vaccine for younger children. It is multi-dose, and should be given at 2, 4, and 6 months, followed by two boosters at 15 to 18 months and at 4 to 6 years.

The Tdap is recommended for adults, pregnant women, and older children.

Pre-teens should receive a single dose of TDAP booster at 11 to 12 years old to boost their immunity.

Pregnant women should receive a single dose in the 27th to 36th week of pregnancy.

It is also recommended for adults to get a Tdap booster every 10 years to protect against tetanus and Diphtheria as well.

