Inflation in prices have hit an all time high

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Whether it’s gas, clothes, or even eggs at your local grocery store you have probably seen a rise in prices everywhere you shop.

That steady climb in prices is having an effect on what and how people are buying.

Our T’Keeyah Cummings talks to some area residents about how they’re managing.

You can see it everywhere you go, prices are going up.

And that means the cash in your wallet and your bank account balance are probably going down.

“Yes I’ve definitely noticed the inflation in all areas of my shopping, grocery shopping, and gas and everything is seeming to go up and it’s even affecting my family lived in a pretty dramatic way,” said Trainor.

According to AGweb.com food prices have gone up 8.8% which is a record-breaking number since the year 2008 when prices rose 6.5%.

And from March 2021 to March 2022 energy prices have increased by 32%.

Shoppers like Andrea Trainor and Benjamin Sea say they find themselves leaving with fewer items than normal or even having to travel to find more reasonable prices.

“I definitely have had to focus more on budgeting and just making sure I know what it’s going to be in the store now and I’ve used click list and stuff like that so I’m more prepared; on what it’s going to cost and even today when I went shopping in TJ Maxx, I had a stack of the things that I actually needed and then I had to put back the things that I didn’t actually need cause I can’t afford to waste money on unnecessary things anymore,” said Trainor.

“Unfortunately I’m finding myself having to go out of town and buying in bulk and the city of Columbus definitely needs a sam’s or Costco where you can kind of shop for a couple of weeks or a month, especially with these growing prices,” said Sea.

And according to the USDA meats like beef and veal are also predicted to rise between 6 and 7% within the year.

“Basic things like milk and a lot of things I’m seeing that’s changing over the past couple of months,” said Sea.

Probably the most noticeable rise has been at the pump. Prices on gas are up 48% since 2021.