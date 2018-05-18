Info released on two arrested for Prentiss, Lee County burglaries

From left to right: Coreno Pruitt, Midrecus Stevens

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police release information on duo arrested for burglaries in Prentiss and Lee Counties.

Coreno Pruitt faces six counts of Armed Robbery as well as a count of Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

Police believe Pruitt is involved in an incident from early January.

He was arrested last week on Stanley Street with three others.

Two of those face misdemeanors, but the fourth is Midrecus Stevens.

Police say Stevens, as well as, Pruitt are wanted by Verona Police for outstanding robbery charges.

Pruitt’s Booneville bond is set at $250,000. Stevens has since been transferred to Lee County.