Information resource fair for Amory tornado survivors this weekend

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Amory tornado survivors will be able to learn more about the organizations available to help them from the March storm.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is hosting a resource fair Saturday, July 29th.

It will be at the Old National Guard Armory from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be there to answer questions.

Atmos Energy is also participating, along with several state and local organizations.

