Ingomar girls basketball tops East Union in 2A quarterfinals

Booneville, Miss. (WCBI)- The Ingomar girls basketball team knocked off East Union in the 2A quarterfinals at Northeast in Booneville.

The Falcons held off a furious Urchin comeback to win 57-53. Ingomar is looking to win its second straight state championship.

Next up for the Falcons is a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at 9 AM at the Jackson Coliseum.