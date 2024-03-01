Ingomar girls top New Site 57-40 to earn 13th state title in program history

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- The Ingomar girls basketball team topped New Site 57-40 in the 2A state championship game.

Ingomar only led by three at the half, but a strong third quarter that included the Falcons outscoring the Royals 20-8 allowed them to pull away. Cadie Jo Byrd (14), Macie Phifer (13) and Daylen Grisham (12) all scored in double figures for Ingomar.

It’s the Falcons’ second consecutive state title (they beat Biggersville in the 1A championship last season), their third in the last four years and 13th in program history.