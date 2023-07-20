Initial damage report deadline passes; Another option still available

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The deadline has passed for initial damage reports from flooding in Louisville and Winston County.

But a new link has been posted on the Louisville Safe Room/Public Safety Facebook page for those who may not have reported damage yet.

People are encouraged to continue self-reporting damage they may have suffered during the flooding.

EMA Officials said to be sure to include a contact number, a picture of the front of the location, and any damage or flood pictures relating to the damage.

Emergency management officials have several teams in the area validating damage reports and planning an update for city and county leaders on Friday.

