Inmate at Union County Jail found dead in cell

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate at the Union County Jail was found dead in his cell Saturday, June 1, around 4 p.m.

Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says 36-year-old Kenneth Gerald Bennett of Blue Springs was found dead by a detention officer of an apparent suicide.

Bennett was being held for charges of commercial burglary and grand larceny.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections had a hold on Bennett in Union County.

Bennett was alone in his cell.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

