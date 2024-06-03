Inmate at Union County Jail found dead in cell
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says 36-year-old Kenneth Gerald Bennett of Blue Springs was found dead in his cell by a detention officer of apparent suicide.
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate at the Union County Jail was found dead in his cell Saturday, June 1, around 4 p.m.
Bennett was being held for charges of commercial burglary and grand larceny.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections had a hold on Bennett in Union County.
Bennett was alone in his cell.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.