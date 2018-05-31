Inmate captured after escaping from detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An inmate who escaped from a detention center in Mississippi has been captured.

Hinds County Sherriff’s Office Maj. Pete Luke told news outlets that Rodderick Raheen Jones was captured around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jones escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday night through a hole in the wall that went up through the chase and out the roof.

- Advertisement -

Luke say Jones was discovered as missing during headcount shortly after breakfast on Wednesday. He was being held on murder, aggravated assault and a weapons charge before his escape.

Luke says Jones now faces an additional charge of escape.

Jones was arrested in 2017 for the murder of 30-year-old Kendrick Hughes.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)