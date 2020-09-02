An inmate at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility dies in the prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility dies in the prison Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said 50-year-old Scott William Deters most likely died from natural causes.

- Advertisement -

Deters was sentenced in 2019 to a total of 11 years for two convictions in different counties.

He received seven years for possession of a controlled substance in Stone County and four years for prescription forgery in Harrison County.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.