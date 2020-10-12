Inmate convicted of manslaughter dies in prison

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – An inmate convicted of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon dies in prison.

Mississippi Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Krysta Lesherri Chewe died Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

MDOC says Chewe had already been hospitalized there once this year.

Chewe was sentenced in December of 2019 in Pontotoc County to 20 years for the manslaughter conviction and five years’ probation for the other crime.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.