Inmate escapes Hamilton prison wearing only boxers

HAMILTON, Ala. (WCBI) – A man serving a life sentence escapes from a Hamilton, Alabama prison.

David Curtis Wood, 61, was only wearing boxer shorts when he ran from the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

The prison is for elderly and sick prisoners.

Wood was serving a life sentence for a 1994 burglary and assault conviction in Mobile County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections website also shows a conviction for escape in Hale County in 2005.

If you see him, call 911.