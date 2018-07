LEXINGTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A central Mississippi inmate escapes from a Lexington jail.

Michael Amos, 20, is considered armed and dangerous.

Our state-wide news partner, WLBT, reports Amos escaped from the Holmes Humphreys Correctional Facility.

He is facing Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery and Felony Taking of a Vehicle charges.

If you see him call 911.