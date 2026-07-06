Inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Hinds County Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate has died following an assault at the Hinds County Detention Center.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV news, Mielun Butler was found unresponsive on Friday in his cell.

Bulter was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Butler was assaulted.

The sheriff also confirms a video, which surfaced on social media, showed an assault at the jail

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating Butler’s death as a homicide, while the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an administrative investigation.

The Hinds County Detention Center is currently under a federal receivership. Gov. Tate Reeves put the jail into receivership in July 2022 after citing poor conditions, including deficiencies in supervision and staffing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.