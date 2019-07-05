Inmate privileges suspended as MDOC searches for escaped inmates

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Visitation and other privileges have been suspended at three Mississippi correctional facilities after three inmates escape.

The Mississippi State Penitary at Parchman, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the South Mississippi Correctional Facility are all on lockdown until further announced, the Mississippi Department of Corrections announced on their Facebook page.

The MDOC is currently searching for Benny Blansett, Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High. Blankenship and High are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the men or know of their whereabouts, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Tips can be sent online through the web tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers or at www.P3tips.com