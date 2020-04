ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate that escaped from the Itawamba County jail was caught in south Mississippi.

Myron Anthony Strowder was pulled over by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He has already been brought back to Fulton.

Strowder will be charged with escape and is also accused of stealing a Chevy Malibu after leaving the jail.

He was being held in the Itawamba County jail for charges out of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.