Inmates and staff enjoy Thanksgiving lunch from Macon community volunteers

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates and staff at the Noxubee County Jail got a taste of home ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Noxubee County Branch of the NAACP and community volunteers served up a Thanksgiving lunch with all the fixin’s.

It’s the fifth year the organization has come in for the holiday feast.

Members say some of the inmates may not have too many visitors, and they want people to know that they are here for everyone.

“This is where we fill in the gap at, you know, God has given us, blessed us, and given us grace enough to be able to give back to help those ones that feel lonely, so they won’t feel alone at the holidays. And this should help lift them. We encourage them to stay strong and to stay focused, because everything has a process, and everything have a season. This is their season. This is our season to give back to them, a nd we’re here to make a difference as the NAACP,” said Noxubee Co. NAACP Vice President Jeffery Robinson.

“Because, a lot of time it’s family that forgets about them, and we see a lot of that. At first, they get the support that they need when they first get locked up, but after they’re here for so long, they don’t exist. And, so, Thanksgiving is always pretty hard. Thanksgiving and Christmas is always pretty hard for the inmates,” said Noxubee Interim Sheriff Dontevis Smith.

In all, the volunteers served 30 meals to inmates and jail staff.

