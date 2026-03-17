Inmates to receive GED-equivalent through local Monroe Co. nonprofit

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates are getting a GED-equivalent through a local non-profit in Monroe County.

For the past two years, the Sheriff’s Department has worked with The Aspire Learning and Development Group to help trustees earn their certificate.

So far, eight inmates have graduated through the high school equivalency program.

Other residents can also take the free classes and test.

Last Thursday, Aspire had its first graduation ceremony for those who passed the course.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.