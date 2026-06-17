Inside the cockpit: taking flight with Columbus Air Force Base

Home to the 14th Flying Training Wing- its mission is to train pilots and advanced Airmen to feed the fight.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Air Force base will soon open its gates for a free 4th of July

celebration. Not only will attendees have the chance to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, but they will also

have the opportunity to learn more about the world of aviation.

The Columbus Air Force Base is a powerhouse when it comes to training some of the best pilots to protect and serve our country.

Home to the 14th Flying Training Wing- its mission is to train pilots and advanced Airmen to feed the fight.

CAFB opened its gates for WCBI to get a peek at what these student pilots go through to earn their wings.

But the training doesn’t start in the air; it begins in the classroom.

From pilot-in-training to Instructor Pilot, Captain Justin Sweat says students learn to become professional multitaskers.

“It is not like a car. You can’t just set the autopilot and drive on it or set cruise control;

We don’t have anything like that in this jet, so not only are you handling something that is trying to fly

in three axes and always changing on you. We are managing radios, GPS, all these other different systems, and we also have to be ready in case something goes wrong,” said Sweat.

A pilot’s goal isn’t just to stick the landing; they are challenged mentally every day.

“That is something they are honestly focusing on training people specifically, it’s a real mental challenge trying to fly a jet and keep track of all those things. They now have the craft program going on where they actually have cognitive specialists, athletic trainers, dieticians, all those people ready to keep us fit to fight, and we are just trying to manage ourselves as best as we can,” said Sweat.

After checking out the T-6’s and a pre-flight briefing

It was time to suit up and prepare for takeoff.

Deputy Commander of the 14th Operations Group Lieutenant Colonel Marc “Disco” Meier was assigned as WCBI’s Kealy Shields’ pilot.

His goal was to take us through everything that student pilots would practice in the air.

“Everything from wing take off where we are 10 ft from each other all the way

through the clouds, which is a nice IFR day, meaning it’s weather – there’s clouds out. Not all students get to experience that, which is a little tough to stay in position in the clouds, but everything from rejoins

to extended trail where we are talking lead and lag, teaching people how to be fighter pilots, and things like that,” said Lt. Col. Meier

” Any advice you can give me today?” asked Shields.

“Just hold on tight, it will be great,” said Lt. Col. Meier.

Soon enough, they were hitting the skies

Meier says communication is key for any pilot.

“Communication is tough for humans in general, but especially pilots, because you have to be able to communicate in the jet at all times, especially in formation when you are talking to other jets just so you are not deconflicting and that you are safe at all times,” said Meier.

The flight took the pair over parts of the Golden Triangle and West Alabama

They practiced formations, barrel rolls, and loops, and the impact of g-forces.

Sweat says CAFB is a special place

“It’s awesome, it’s very high-paced, very fast, and also very fun and challenging. We keep things moving at a very brief clip, trying to get pilots out the door.

We are one of the busiest bases in America, just because we have so many jets,k so many people moving, but it’s super awesome getting everyone up. Seeing the light bulbs turn on in students as an IP

Just seeing people learn, so we are producing awesome pilots.

After nearly an hour in the sky, it was time to head back home and hit the runway

CAFB is giving the public a glimpse into the world of aviation at this year’s Freedom Fest. They are inviting the entire public to the free 4th of July celebration.

Gates open at 2:00 pm

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