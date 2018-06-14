What was the Clinton email investigation about again?

The Clinton email probe centered around Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct business while she was secretary of state. The investigation looked into whether those emails were classified, as well as Clinton’s deletion of roughly 30,000 emails after she and other former secretaries of state were told in 2014 to preserve their emails.

The nonprofit Project on Government Oversight urged that Horowitz’ findings, the first nonpartisan, full review of the FBI’s conduct regarding the Clinton case, be taken seriously.

“The report represents the crucial role that Inspectors General play in conducting credible oversight to bring accountability to our government,” said Danielle Brian, executive director at POGO. “Independent–and public–analysis of Hillary Clinton’s actions, of James Comey’s actions, and any and all other relevant parties, will go a long way toward giving the public truth and understanding about how their government, and its officials, have served them.”