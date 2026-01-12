Inspiring people to Live2Lead

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) — While she was still in the military, Dr. Rita Felton began reading books written by John Maxwell and attending his conferences. She brought back tips and techniques that helped shape how she led.

Now that Felton has retired, she still wants to use those lessons to help others Live2Lead.

It was stories like Keyton’s that left people energized to do more after attending the Live2Lead leadership conference Saturday.

The conference is part of the John Maxwell leadership conference.

“I want to be able to bring something back to our community that can give back. That can inspire us to be our best leaders,” Dr. Rita Felton.

Dr. Rita Felton says when she was still in the military, she began listening to John Maxwell’s leadership cassettes and later began attending his conferences. She then became licensed and was able to bring conferences like Live2Lead back to her community. Her goal is to inspire people.

“What I want them to take away is that you’re valued. And when they feel valued, they will go out and they will multiply value to others,” she says. “One thing I want the community to know is that when you’re talking about leadership, it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the impact you make,” Felton said.

