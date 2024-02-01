Insurance agent highlights importance of renter’s insurance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A kitchen fire in a Starkville apartment forced one tenant to move out of their home.

“We got a call out for a structure fire, luckily we had adequate staffing to get to the call. When we got there, the fire was burning up in the kitchen area. We deployed our hoses, made entry into the building, and extinguished the fire,” said Lieutenant Edwin Suggs, Starkville Fire Department.

Putting out a fire is not as simple as you may think. Suggs said there are steps they have to follow.

“First thing we do is assess it and then make entry into the building, and quickly get into it and extinguish it. And at that point, we look for overhaul to make sure it does not rekindle or reignite,” said Suggs.

If this was a single-family home, the homeowner would usually have insurance and file a claim for repairs and losses.

In the case of an apartment complex, the owner will usually do the same. But where does that leave the tenants?

Alfa Insurance agent Heath Fisackerly said there are plans for them as well.

“Renter’s insurance basically what you are doing is covering your personal property and that is anything you have inside of an apartment or a house that you are renting. Plus, it covers your liability as well. Most apartment complexes require renters’ insurance, not only for your personal belongings but for the liability side. Most apartment complexes will require at least $100,000 in liability protection,” said Fisackerly.

Fisackerly said making sure your home and your possessions are covered, should be a big priority.

“Renters insurance is important because you are protecting your personal belongings if something happens. That is the whole point of it, is that you are protecting your personal belongings and that is affordable. It is not a home premium or anything like that, and typically renter’s insurance costs you $15 to $20 a month. It is not much at all. And for what it protects, it is worth it,” said Fisackerly.

Fisackerly said getting renters insurance only takes about five to 10 minutes, and that it is better to spend a few minutes making sure your valuables are covered than to lose all of your belongings with no protection.

