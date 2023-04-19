Insurance losses from March tornadoes approach $100M

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Insurance losses from the late March tornado outbreak in Mississippi are approaching $100 million.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney expects uninsured losses to exceed that number.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 380,000 cubic yards of debris have been cleared.

Chaney said the insured and uninsured losses are expected to increase, only underscoring the daunting rebuilding process in the state.

