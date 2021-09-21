International Paper Columbus Mill’s Charity Golf Tournament Raises $63,550 for United Way of Lowndes & Noxubee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Eighty golfers and a team of volunteers gathered at Elm Lake Golf Course on Friday, September 17 for a day of outdoor fun and to help present United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee with a generous gift. Sponsors donated over $38,000 and International Paper matched that 60% bringing the total to $63,550.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said David Phillips, mill manager. “We are proud to support United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee as they strive to make a positive impact on the education, health and financial stability of Lowndes and Noxubee counties.”

“This is the third consecutive year International Paper has hosted the charity golf tournament benefiting our local United Way chapter. Year over year we surpass donations raised thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and players. In total, the event has generated more than $180,000 since 2019,” shared Kellum Kim, Columbus Mill Communications Manager. “A special thank you to this year’s Platinum Sponsor, Solenis, and every other sponsor who generously gave to make the event a success! We are also grateful to United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee’s team of volunteers and staff for the work they do every day to inspire change in our communities.”